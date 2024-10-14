Philadelphia Phillies Linked to Superstar Prize of Free Agency Class
The Philadelphia Phillies have to turn the page to the offseason earlier than they wanted to after what was their most successful regular season since 2011.
Despite the 95 wins and first NL East title in nearly a decade and a half, the Phillies were dispatched by their division rival New York Mets with relative ease via a four game dominance in the NLDS. Philadelphia's results take another step back from last year's NLCS defeat proceeded by a World Series heartbreak in the previous season.
In all three disappointments, a crumbling offense was largely the reason for the season not ending in a parade down Broad Street. While the team obviously has some superstars, adding more offense is never a bad idea, and there's no bigger superstar than the one who is about to become available. At just 25, New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto is arguably the best hitter in baseball and instantly changes any lineup he joins. Joe Edinger of The Good Phight says that Soto is a name that makes a lot of sense for the Phillies.
"Soto is the perfect fit for the Phillies lineup as a sharp contrast to their chasing tendencies and would fling their downward shifting championship window wide open," Edinger wrote. "...they have the willingness to spend from ownership, they employ a trio of former teammates in Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, and Kyle Schwarber, they currently employ Soto’s favorite hitting coach Kevin Long, and they have a strong relationship with [Scott] Boras. To be determined how much those factors will actually weigh on Soto’s decision."
Edinger pointed out that Soto is anticipated to stay in New York, either with the Yankees or making a jump to the Mets. While bringing in Soto is certainly not going to be easy, especially if the star simply takes the highest bidder, the Phillies must do everything they can to make it happen. Some predictions have seen Soto's possible deal enter the $700 million category, but with his age and demonstrated ability, there's not a number that makes him not worth it.
Philadelphia simply cannot let themselves get outbid for Soto by the team that just eliminated them from the playoffs and the same team that they will be contending with in the division for years to come. If they do and Soto actually does end up in Queens hitting homers against the Phillies instead of for, there won't be a day that goes by over the next decade that they don't regret it.