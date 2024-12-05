Philadelphia Phillies Mentioned as Potential Fit for Milwaukee Brewer Willy Adames
The Philadelphia Phillies have entered the offseason highly motivated to improve a team that disappointed a tad in the postseason.
Due to a loss in the National League Division Series, the Phillies are expected to shake things up this winter. While their talented core should remain intact, making some significant changes shouldn’t be ruled out.
One player who has been mentioned as a potential piece that Philadelphia might move on from is All-Star third baseman Alec Bohm. If the Phillies do indeed trade him this offseason, it could open up a new need for the team at the hot corner.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently updated his top free agents still available and listed some potential fits for them. For shortstop Willy Adames, he came in ranked fifth with Philadelphia as a potential fit. Rymer also highlights why a potential move to third would be beneficial for Adames.
“The tricky question is just how true it is that Adames is, well, a true shortstop right now. He rated as one of the best defensive shortstops in baseball in 2022 and 2023, but that changed in 2024. Most notably, his Defensive Runs Saved swung all the way from +8 in '23 to -16 this year. Arm strength nonetheless remained among Adames' inventory of skills, so his reported willingness to move to third base is a good call on his part. It's all the more reason to think he can shoot for Dansby Swanson's seven-year, $177 million deal.”
Any potential interest in Adames will all come down to whether Bohm is dealt or not, as Trea Turner is locked up long-term at shortstop and isn’t going to be going anywhere.
However, assuming Bohm does get dealt, Adames is one of the best free agents available and could be an excellent fit for the Phillies.
Due to his struggles defensively in 2024, a potential move to third base might make the most sense for him anywhere. With a strong arm, the hot corner shouldn’t be an issue for him, and he could add more value to the team there.
At the plate, there is a lot to like about his game. Last campaign, the slugger totaled a .251 batting average, 32 home runs, 112 RBIs, and stole 21 bases. With power hitters like Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper on the left side of the plate, Adames would provide much more power than Bohm from the right side to help balance the lineup.
While the cost to sign him certainly wouldn’t be cheap, this would be a great addition and a big splash for the Phillies this offseason.