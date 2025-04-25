Philadelphia Phillies Most Significant Reason To Be Optimistic is Emerging Ace
The Philadelphia Phillies have been in a bit of a funk lately, but there are still reasons to be optimistic about the outlook for the team in 2025.
It has certainly been a rough stretch for the Phillies heading into the weekend. In a big series against the New York Mets in a playoff rematch, Philadelphia was swept and has fallen close to the .500 mark.
During the struggles, there have been a few concerns about the team. One of the most notable has been the offseason addition of closer Jordan Romano, who was supposed to give them an All-Star caliber pitcher in the ninth inning.
Unfortunately, that hasn’t been the case yet in this campaign. The former All-Star has struggled quite a bit, resulting in a demotion from the closer spot.
Even though that offseason move hasn’t worked, one of their moves this winter has been excellent.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) recently wrote about the reason to be optimistic about the Phillies being the addition of Jesus Luzardo turning into a front-line starter for the team.
“Jesús Luzardo has given the Phillies another front-line starter and arguably the best and deepest rotation in the division.”
This offseason, Philadelphia made the decision to bolster their rotation in a significant way, despite really just needing to add a fifth starter to replace a struggling Taijuan Walker from last year.
However, they might have gone above and beyond by acquiring Luzardo from the Miami Marlins.
The 27-year-old southpaw had his breakout campaign in 2023, totaling a 10-10 record, 3.58 ERA, and 208 strikeouts in 178.2 innings pitched.
Unfortunately, he missed a good amount of time in 2024 due to injury, which likely took down his trade value a bit. However, for Philadelphia, taking a little bit of a risk on him after a down year in 2024 has certainly paid off.
So far, Luzardo has been one of the best pitchers in baseball in 2025. He has totaled a 2-0 record, 2.08 ERA, and 36 strikeouts in five starts. Furthermore, with the best FIP in baseball, the hot start is no fluke.
It’s been a good thing that the Phillies added Luzardo this winter. Despite the rotation looking like one of the best on paper to begin the season, Aaron Nola has struggled and Ranger Suarez started the year on the injured list.
Now, Luzardo has emerged as a front-end starter for the team and potentially an ace in the near future.
With another full year under team control, there is a lot of reason to be optimistic about the future for Luzardo in Philadelphia.