Philadelphia Phillies MVP First Baseman Leaves Game Early After Being Hit By Pitch
The Philadelphia Phillies took on the Toronto Blue Jays in a spring training matchup at TD Ballpark in Dunedin, Florida Wednesday afternoon.
In the game, Bryce Harper was slotted third in the lineup. He struck out swinging in the first inning and grounded out to second base in the fourth inning. Then he stepped up to the plate in the sixth inning against left-handed pitcher Richard Lovelady. On the seventh pitch of the at-bat, Lovelady hit Harper in the arm with a 92mph sinker.
Luckily, the pitch did not hit Harper in the face. But the two-time MVP left the game after being hit by the pitch. However, it was already his third time to the plate in the game, so he was likely going to be subbed out anyways. Still, the fact he was pinch ran for is cause for some concern.
According to Todd Zolecki of MLB.com, Harper has a bruised triceps, and there are no x-rays needed.
This injury update is very positive considering Harper has been injured before by being hit by a pitch. With it just being a bruise on the arm, the former top pick should not have to miss many spring training games.
Harper is coming off a season in which he hit .285 with an OPS of .898, 30 home runs, 87 RBI, 85 runs scored and he was worth 4.8 Wins Above Replacement. With those stats, the lefty made his eighth All-Star game while also winning a Silver Slugger award.
Heading into the season, the Phillies are looking forward to having a great year. They are coming off an NL East title, but they were eliminated from the playoffs early. Philadelphia kept their core players intact, and they have made a few valuable additions to the team. With their offseason additions, the Phillies should be able to bring the playoffs back to the City of Brother Love.
As for Harper, Philadelphia has nothing to worry about. Come March 27 in Washington, the Phillies will have a healthy MVP candidate in their lineup.
The Las Vegas native has always been a lock for the team and the starting lineup. Because of this, the Phillies do not need him to play more than he he wants to in spring training. He will get his at-bats here and there, but if he sits out a few games, it is not the end of the world.