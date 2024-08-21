Philadelphia Phillies Named Fringe Contender To Sign Ace Free Agent Pitcher
While the Philadelphia Phillies are fully focused on competing for a championship this season, the front office is likely already looking ahead to the future.
The team looks fully on track to have a championship window opened for at least a few years. In order to make sure that the window stays open and that the team has a better chance to win, the front office could look to get aggressive during the upcoming MLB offseason.
Keeping that in mind, the Phillies have been named as a potential contender to sign a star free agent ace pitcher.
Bleacher Report has named them an "honorable mention" among their list of top 10 teams that could sign San Francisco Giants' starting pitcher Blake Snell.
"Not counting worthwhile honorable mentions like the Chicago Cubs, Philadelphia Phillies, and Snell's hometown Seattle Mariners, let's break down 10 potential suitors based on how well they are lined up to make such a deal."
Snell is going to have a very large market in free agency. With the way he has pitched over his last eight starts, he could end up being the most sought after pitcher available.
Speaking of his last eight starts, Snell has recorded a 1.03 ERA. In addition to that impressive number, he has struck out 70 batters while only walking 16. He pitched a no-hitter against the Cincinnati Reds in that time span as well.
Philadelphia is not the first team that comes to mind for a starting pitcher. They have a quality rotation already put together.
Ranger Suarez, Aaron Nola, Zack Wheeler, Taijuan Walker, and Christopher Sanchez are already under contract for next season. The Phillies could target Snell to replace Walker, but spending that kind of money on a position that isn't a major need might not be of interest.
It's interesting that they're included on the list of possible suitors, but Snell does not appear to be a target that they should prioritize.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what the offseason has in store for Philadelphia. Juan Soto is a much more likely candidate to be pursued by the Phillies than Snell.
Expect to hear a lot of rumors surrounding the franchise as the offseason draws closer. For now, Snell might be a name to keep on the back-burner as a possible target.