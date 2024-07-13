Philadelphia Phillies No Longer Pursuing Trade for Star Outfielder
Over the last month, the Philadelphia Phillies have been heavily linked in trade rumors to Chicago White Sox star outfielder Luis Robert Jr. They have been searching for outfield help and adding a big bat would be intriguing as well.
Robert is one of the best position players available at the MLB trade deadline. He also is a player who is young and has future contract control.
Those things make him a premium trade target. Robert is not going to come cheap, if he's traded at all.
While the rumors have been loud surrounding the Phillies and the star slugger, it sounds like they're about to die.
MLB insider Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic has now reported that the Phillies are not going to be trading for the 26-year-old outfielder.
"I don't see them trading for Luis Robert Jr., to answer everyone's question. Because they don't necessarily have a need for that type of guy right now. Everyone would love to have Robert, of course, but they also want to preserve what they have in young talent, the prospects coming, to balance their payroll in the years ahead."
Rosenthal specifically mentioned one young prospect that the franchise does not want to move which is Aidan Miller, the No. 2 ranked player in the organization.
Paying such a price for one player is always a dangerous game. With Philadelphia already looking like a World Series contender, they don't have to make this kind of an aggressive move.
More than likely, the Phillies will look to acquire another outfielder who costs much less. A name that has started becoming popular is Oakland Athletics outfielder Brent Rooker.
It will be interesting to see what Philadelphia does at the deadline. They could use an outfielder, but they also need bullpen help. Tanner Scott has been a name linked to the team quite often as well.
Expect to see the Phillies be very active over the next couple of weeks. They still want to make moves to improve the roster, just not ones that will mortgage their entire future.
Robert may not be moved to Philadelphia, but there will be quite a few teams still trying to pull off a deal for him.