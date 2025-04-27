Philadelphia Phillies Offensive Explosion on Saturday Could Be Sign of Things To Come
It's been a frustrating start to the year for the Philadelphia Phillies and this fan base.
With one of the highest payrolls in baseball and World Series aspirations, the stretch this team had for the better part of April was not something anyone enjoyed.
The Phillies came into the year understanding things had to change on offense.
Two straight postseason appearances had ended in the same manner -- striking out by chasing pitches and not being able to produce the timely hit.
Because of that, everyone got on the same page over the winter about how everyone's approach at the plate had to change, opting to become more selective while focusing on making contact with the ball to put it into play.
The results have been mixed.
Philadelphia has the third-highest on-base percentage (.340), are tied for first in walk rate (11.2%), bottom half in strikeout rate (21.8%) and have the third-lowest chase rate (25.9%) of any team in Major League Baseball.
Those are all things fans have been clamoring for out of this group.
However, the other side of the coin has resulted in them scoring just the 12th-most runs (121) while sitting 23rd in homers hit (23).
Something needs to give.
The Phillies can keep getting on base at a high rate and taking good at-bats, but when they have runners on the bases and in scoring position, they have to come through.
That happened on Saturday.
Philadelphia won 10-4 and put up their second-most runs in a single game so far this season. And considering the weather factor that was in play, this was their best showing of the campaign.
It all started in the top of the fourth inning.
With the score stuck at 0-0, the Phillies small-balled their way into an offensive explosion, hitting four singles in a row after a hit by pitch to drive in two runs, then hitting a sacrifice fly to score another that was followed up by an RBI single and later a two-run double.
At the end of the frame, Philadelphia had a 6-0 lead.
"That's what we've been looking for, to rally together. When we try to do the small things, big things happen. That inning started with some not-so-impressive hits but they got the job done and got us where we needed it to be," Max Kepler said after the game, per Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia.
This was a pivotal moment in the contest, and potentially a pivotal one in their season.
It's clear the Phillies are taking a different approach when it comes to how they go about things at the plate, and based on Kepler's comments, it seems like what happened in the fourth inning is how they want to score runs this year.
That's not to say the homers and extra-base hits won't eventually come.
After all -- like so many people have pointed out -- it's only April.
But the key will be putting everything together, combining their newfound plate discipline and ability to get on base through walks and contact hitting, with the prolific power potential that many players throughout the lineup possess.
If that happens, this will be one of the most complete offenses in all of baseball.
And that could propel them to winning the elusive World Series trophy that this organization and fan base has become enamored with securing.