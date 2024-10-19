Philadelphia Phillies Offseason Target Lands $600 Million in Latest Prediction
If the Philadelphia Phillies had won the World Series, the chances of them running the same team back would've been much higher than it currently is.
After failing to accomplish their goals for three straight seasons now, there could be big changes on the horizon for this ball club.
They've continued to be linked to some of the top names on the market, which, at times, has come as a surprise. In fact, many insiders have said they can't be overlooked in signing Juan Soto in the offseason.
It's uncertain where the front office and ownership group would get that type of money, but they seem to be in play.
The issue, however, is that Soto could be looking at a contract of $700 million. A likelier outcome would be for him to get $600 million, but with the Phillies' existing payroll, that'd still be a massive price.
It isn't that Soto isn't worth that money, but Philadelphia already has an expensive roster, making it difficult to see them spend $600 million on one player.
Who knows, perhaps they get creative, as many seem to believe there's a chance that happens.
If so, the Phillies will need to be ready to pay up.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report was the latest to predict that Soto would land $600 million in free agency. His prediction was for 15 years, giving him a smaller AAV than Philadelphia might expect.
"He may not eclipse the 10-year, $700 million megadeal Shohei Ohtani received last winter, and that has to do with Ohtani's unmatched marketability and unique two-way skill set, but he is going to get paid like few other free agents before him. The 12-year, $426.5 million extension Mike Trout signed with the Los Angeles Angels is the second-largest contract ever handed out, and he was two years older than Soto when he agreed to that deal. Giving him a $40 million AAV would match the extension Aaron Judge signed in terms of annual value, and tacking on several more years relative to the nine-year extension Judge signed makes sense given Soto's age."
There are very few players in baseball who deserve that type of contract. However, the 25-year-old is one of them, posting a career 160 OPS+.
He went to the New York Yankees and proved to the baseball world that he could play in any situation, another point for the Phillies to consider.
Playing in Philadelphia is one of the toughest things to do in sports, but if he can play in the Bronx, he can play anywhere.