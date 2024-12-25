Philadelphia Phillies Outfielder Predicted To Sign $8.5 Million Contract
The Philadelphia Phillies trade deadline moves over the past few seasons haven't exactly panned out. That was again the case this past deadline when they traded for Austin Hays, an outfielder who was an All-Star in 2023.
Trading for Hays was the right idea, but for a Phillies team that desperately needed an outfielder, he might not have been the perfect fit.
22 games later, Hays did close to nothing during his time in Philadelphia, slashing .256/.275/.397 with an 86 OPS+ and just two home runs in 78 at-bats. He was injured for most of the second half, perhaps the biggest issue.
The Phillies non-tendered the right-handed hitter, allowing him to hit the open market at 29 years old. Depending on the player a different team could get, Hays might be a steal. If his bat plays at the level it did in 2024, hitting five home runs throughout the entire campaign, there likely isn't much left.
Still, an All-Star two seasons ago and appearing in games in seven big league years, Hays should find a home.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report believes he's among the most underrated players on the market. He also predicted Hays would earn a one-year, $8.5 million deal.
"One of the best players who was non-tendered this offseason, Austin Hays struggled after going from the Orioles to the Phillies at the trade deadline, but he has a solid track record of production. He posted a 109 OPS+ and averaged 32 doubles, 18 home runs, 66 RBI and 2.7 WAR in the three years leading up to the 2024 campaign, and he was an All-Star in 2023. He hit .354/.405/.537 in 90 plate appearances against left-handed pitching in 2024, and he has a .800 OPS for his career against southpaws, so if nothing else, he holds significant platoon appeal."
The outfield market is relatively quiet, and there aren't exactly many elite left-fielders on the market. That should help Hays find a team, but until some of the other top players on the market sign, he might be without a team.
It wouldn't be the most surprising thing to see him have to take a minor league deal with Major League incentives, but he's likely good enough to get an MLB deal.
Hays owns a career slash line of .261/.313/.432 with a 107 OPS+, serviceable numbers for a player on a cheap deal.
Even if he's a backup or platoon bat, he should stick somewhere.