Philadelphia Phillies Trade Deadline Acquisition Predicted Not To Return in 2025
Dave Dombrowski has done what he's needed to do for the Philadelphia Phillies throughout his time with the organization, but his trade deadline acquisitions have been questionable. recently.
Throughout the campaign, the Phillies needed an upgrade in the outfield. They were rumored to have interest in Luis Robert but didn't end up landing him at the deadline.
Whether that was because he wasn't truly on the market or the price was too high for Philadelphia, they eventually landed on Austin Hays.
Hays isn't a bad player by any means, and when the Phillies traded for him, it looked like a sneaky move for the ball club. However, he dealt with multiple injuries throughout the second half, which didn't help him or the team.
Nonetheless, it was an issue, and something they have to think about moving forward if they want to bring him back in 2025. He hits arbitration and could be looking at a decent-sized deal.
If that comes to fruition, there's a chance that could hurt Philadelphia signing their own free agents and others.
For that reason, Jovan Alford of FanSided doesn't believe he'll be on the team in 2025.
"The veteran outfielder was another of Dombrowski’s trade deadline acquisitions this season. But unlike Estevez, the decision to trade for Hays over guys like Randy Arozarena, Brent Rooker, and Jazz Chisholm, didn’t work out... Hays was brought in to help out in left field with Marsh as someone who can hit left-handed pitching. The former Baltimore Orioles outfield hit .256 with two home runs and six RBI in 22 games with the Phillies. Overall, for the 2024 season, he hit .354 vs. left-handed pitching, which is great. But the Phillies didn’t see much of it as Hays was on the injured list twice with a hamstring issue and a kidney infection."
There's no telling what the Phillies front office might do in the offseason. After flaming out in the postseason again, only a few players seem to be untouchable. Regarding prospects, there might be a few guys they don't want to get rid of, either.
However, they aren't as close to winning as they often appeared to be, and if someone like Hays can't be had on a deal they feel comfortable with, there's a good chance he won't return.
That wouldn't be the ownership group being cheap, either, as that money could simply be better spent elsewhere.