Philadelphia Phillies Potential Trade Target Reportedly Weighed Making Request
The Philadelphia Phillies have one of the most star-studded rosters in all of baseball, though that does not mean they can't look to add more in order to get over the hump and accomplish their goal of winning a championship.
After the last two years have gone well but ultimately came crashing down once the postseason came along, the Phillies did not show the level of urgency to improve like many expected them to this winter.
Third baseman Alec Bohm was seen as a virtual lock to be traded early on, but it never wound up happening.
If Philadelphia wanted to still entertain a deal which would upgrade Bohm's position either now or at the trade deadline, there is a possible target out there who they should absolutely be interested in if he becomes available.
Boston Red Sox superstar slugger Rafael Devers is under contract for the better part of the next decade, though once his team brought in another third baseman who the Phillies were thought to be in on - former Houston Astros All-Star Alex Bregman - there were dramatics after the signing as to who was going to man the hot corner.
Though the original plan seemed to be Bregman moving to second and Devers staying put, something changed and the team wanted Devers to become the designated hitter, which he was not thrilled about.
While things have now cooled off and Devers has made comments alluding to the fact he will switch if asked, Sean McAdam of MassLive reported things got so tense at the peak of the situation that the three-time All-Star considered a trade request.
Granted, while it appears nothing has come of it, the Red Sox likely would not advertise they were shopping Devers in order to maximize a return in exchange for dealing one of the best hitters in baseball.
If the impossible became possible and Boston really did want to deal their current franchise player, a return from Philadelphia surrounding Bohm and a prospect package could make a sense for both sides.
For the Red Sox, they would be getting an All-Star-caliber player and more, ensuring they don't deal him for nothing.
For the Phillies, Devers could be the kind of injection into the lineup they need in order to not just get close to a championship, but actually bring a banner back to the City of Brotherly Love.
Make no mistake, this would be absolutely wild.
Crazier things have happened on the trade market, so at the very least, Philadelphia should be calling.