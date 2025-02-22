Philadelphia Phillies Shocking Blockbuster Trade Idea Sees Huge Third Base Upgrade
The Philadelphia Phillies have never been afraid to try to land a star player.
With one of the highest name recognition rosters across all of baseball, the Phillies are led by a core which includes some of the best players in all of baseball. Even with that being the case however, the lineup has not gotten it done when it's counted the most, falling short in playoffs runs over the last several years which included a World Series appearance and return trip to the NLCS.
Entering this offseason, Philadelphia was widely expected to make some major lineup changes, but to this point as spring training is well underway, it really didn't happen. The team sat out of the bidding for most of the top available free agents and despite strong rumors earlier in the winter of shopping All-Star third baseman Alec Bohm on the trade block, he appears to be here to stay.
Dave Dombrowski is never afraid to make a huge deal if the right one comes along however and there seems to be an interesting situation playing out with his former team. When the Boston Red Sox signed Alex Bregman - another name who the Phillies did not seriously pursue even though they seemed like a good fit - the plan originally was for the two-time All-Star to move to second base.
Things appear to have changed and the team wants slugging current third baseman Rafael Devers to move to designated hitter, something he has said he would not do.
In all likelihood, the Red Sox will find a way to solve the issue, but what if things reach a boiling point and Devers demands out of Boston?
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report proposed a wild blockbuster trade between the two powerhouse franchises which would see Philadelphia send Bohm along with Nick Castellanos and infielding prospect Aidan Miller to the Red Sox in exchange for Devers.
Rymer pointed out how great of a fit Devers is at Citizens-Bank Park as a power-hitting lefty along with the fact it works financially due to the combination of shedding Bohm and Castellanos' deals being almost equal to the AAV of Devers.
It should be noted Devers is under contract for nearly the next decade with a $300 million deal however, but the 28-year-old is one of the most feared hitters in all of baseball and would have the potential to take this lineup to the next level.
Philadelphia does not necessarily need Devers, but if they could get someone of his caliber in exchange for a prospect, someone they were already shopping, and a bad contract in Castellanos, then Dombrowski should jump at the opportunity.
That opportunity may likely be nothing more than a pipe dream, but the Phillies should at the very least be monitoring the situation closely to see if there's any possibility something could be worked out.