Philadelphia Phillies Predicted To Make Another Superstar Addition Next Offseason
The Philadelphia Phillies surprised a lot of people with how they approached the MLB offseason.
They were never part of the Juan Soto sweepstakes, as they didn’t even have a meeting with the superstar right fielder. Trade talks were held involving several players but nothing came to fruition.
In free agency, the team went bargain bin shopping, signing closer Jordan Romano, swingman Joe Ross and outfielder Max Kepler to one-year deals. Jesus Luzardo was their biggest splash, acquired in a trade with the Miami Marlins.
It made some sense not to shake things up too much since the Phillies are coming off a 95-win campaign and a National League East title. There weren’t glaring needs that needed to be addressed, so they upgraded on the fringes.
However, some significant changes could be on the horizon, since several of their core pieces are on the wrong side of 30.
Philadelphia is going to have some tough decisions to make with two main cogs of their lineup, Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto, are both set to hit free agency. Nick Castellanos will be a free agent after the 2026 season.
Both have expressed an interest in remaining with the club and signing extensions. It will be interesting to see if the feeling is mutual, especially with some of the talent hitting free agency after the 2025 campaign.
The player everyone will be keeping an close eye on is Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays.
A legitimate star, he is going to be only 27 years old on Opening Day in 2026. Players of his caliber who are that young rarely hit free agency.
He won’t make as much money as Juan Soto did this offseason, but one of the largest contracts in MLB history is within the realm of possibility as early reports are that Guerrero is seeking a contract worth at least $400 million.
There is a legitimate possibility he can earn that since his market is going to be overflowing with suitors.
Who will be lucky enough to come away with him?
R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports believes it will be the Phillies who win the Guerrero sweepstakes.
“The Phillies alway seem willing to spend money and Dave Dombrowski is no stranger to ponying up for bat-first profiles. I'm not saying it's particularly likely or anything, but if you squint you can see a pathway for the Phillies to emerge and land Guerrero this winter,” Anderson wrote.
With the amount of money they have coming off their books, Philadelphia cannot be ignored heading into the next free agency class. They were shockingly quiet this past offseason and it is hard to imagine that occurring again.
Landing Guerrero would open up a world of possibilities.
Alec Bohm trade talks could heat up again. Or he could split time with Bryce Harper at first base, who could take some of the at-bats at designated hitter in place of Schwarber, saving his body even more from the rigors of playing the field every day.
The options are endless for a team willing to spend as much as the Phillies. And adding a bat like Guerrero to a lineup that already has Harper, Trea Turner and potential stud prospects in Aidan Miller and Justin Crawford would keep them as contenders for years to come.