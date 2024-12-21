Philadelphia Phillies Predicted Not To Trade Ranger Suarez This Offseason
The Philadelphia Phillies have yet to make the big splash that many have been expecting this offseason, as their desire to shake things up has yet to happen.
After a bad loss in their playoff series against the New York Mets, the Phillies seemed determined to make some changes to a roster that hasn’t quite been able to get over the hump.
Despite there being a lot of talent on the roster, Philadelphia has come up short in October for one reason or another, and it has certainly led to frustration.
There is still a possibility for them to make some headlining moves with plenty of time before the upcoming campaign begins, and with trades being a possible avenue for them to pull that off, one of the players who has been rumored to be on the block is starting pitcher Ranger Suarez.
But, Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently predicted the Phillies will be holding onto their talented southpaw this winter.
“Suárez has been known to go on dominant runs, including when he had a 1.36 ERA across 106 innings in 2021 and, more recently, when he had a sub-2.00 ERA after 15 starts this year. The lefty inevitably strayed from that path, but interested parties can still look at him and see a reliably above-average starter. As he's a ground ball magnet with a 53.4 GB% since 2022, he should especially appeal to teams that play strong infield defense. The Phillies almost certainly won't trade Suárez unless they get someone who can help them now. To this end, an ideal trade would involve a center fielder going to Philly.”
Philadelphia looking to move Suarez would be a bit of a shocker since he has been a very good pitcher for them the last few years.
In 2024, he totaled a 12-8 record, 3.46 ERA, and was named to his first All-Star team.
However, similarly to Alec Bohm, who had also been rumored to be available at points this offseason, the first half of the year was much better than the second.
If the Phillies were to move Suarez, it would likely be to improve the outfield even more following their signing of Max Kepler.
When he is on, he can pitch like a true ace of a staff, but the consistency hasn’t always been there. He has emerged as a solid middle-of-the-rotation pitcher, which would likely be very appealing to a lot of teams, especially as a left-hander.
However, unless an offer really comes in and impresses Philadelphia, keeping him for 2025 makes a lot of sense, especially since they are already looking for another starter to replace Taijuan Walker.