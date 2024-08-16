Philadelphia Phillies Predicted to Re-Sign Recently Added Closer in Offseason
It hasn't looked like the Philadelphia Phillies trade deadline went as planned, but there needs to be some added context to the entire situation. On paper, the Phillies didn't need to do much during the deadline. Perhaps they could've landed a big-name center fielder but said player never got traded.
Dave Dombrowski took the approach of improving the bullpen and adding on the margins. The moves to the bullpen could come back to be the reason why they win a World Series in October. As Philadelphia has seen throughout the past two months, having a good bullpen is arguably more important than anything else.
Their biggest trade deadline acquisition was Carlos Estevez. The right-handed closer has been lights out for much of the campaign, including his first seven appearances for the Phillies. He owns a 1.17 ERA and has struck out eight hitters in 7 2/3 innings pitched in a Philadelphia uniform.
One thing to be mindful of regarding Estevez is that he hits free agency in the offseason. Dombrowski has never been afraid of paying guys, so that shouldn't be much of an issue in a few months.
The only reason why the Phillies wouldn't bring him back is if he doesn't throw well in October. At the end of the day, he was added to pitch well in the postseason. Everything he does in the regular season is just an added bonus.
However, the free agency situation does bring some question marks. He'll be be sought after on the market, meaning teams will have a heavy interest in him. Despite that, Michael Brakebill of FanSided believes he'll re-sign with Philadelphia in the offseason.
"Traded for at the MLB trade deadline, Carlos Estevez has been a success in 2024, and more so with the Philadelphia Phillies. He owned a sparkly 2.38 ERA when Philly picked him up, and since has recorded for scoreless appearances, bringing his number down to 2.08, since being acquired.
"The Phillies are poised for another playoff run this year, and if Estevez can be solid for them down the stretch, this seems like the type of move that will make sense for both sides. I expect Estevez to test free agency but ultimately wind up back in Philly next year."
Much of the Phillies' core is locked up for the foreseeable future, so keeping an elite bullpen arm around would be the right decision. Their goal is to compete for a World Series throughout the next few years, and keeping Estevez will help them achieve that.