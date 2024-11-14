Philadelphia Phillies Predicted To Sign Veteran Relief Pitcher in Free Agency
The Philadelphia Phillies are heading into the offseason trying to figure out ways to improve what was a very talented group in 2024.
While the Phillies had a lot of talent last campaign, they were unable to achieve their goals, and they really disappointed in the playoffs by winning just one game.
In the loss to the New York Mets, one of the glaring issues for Philadelphia was their bullpen. While it was one of best the units in baseball during the year, that didn’t translate to success in the playoffs.
Currently, two key members of the bullpen are free agents in both Carlos Estevez and Jeff Hoffman, and based on the struggles in the postseason, it wouldn’t be surprising to see a complete shakeup for the unit.
Recently, Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report predicted that the Phillies would sign World Series champion Blake Treinen to a one-year, $10 million deal.
“Blake Treinen will turn 37 during the 2025 season, so he may be limited to a one-year deal. He doesn't throw as hard as he once did, but his four-pitch mix—sweeper, four-seam fastball, cutter and sinker—gives him more than enough deception to still be a top reliever. Whether it's as a closer or setup man, Treinen will be in demand this offseason from teams with World Series aspirations.”
Even though he might not be the same pitcher he was with the Athletics, Treinen was a huge part of the success for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2024. With a 1.93 ERA during the regular season and a 2.19 ERA in the playoffs, the 37-year-old was a reliable and dependable weapon for Dave Roberts out of the bullpen.
However, while he was able to have a great season, he is getting up there in age.
A lucrative one-year deal makes sense for him because of his age, as teams aren’t going to want to commit to him long-term.
For the veteran right-hander, being on a contender in a significant role will likely be what he desires in free agency, and the Phillies can certainly offer him that.
As it currently stands, the addition of Treinen could make him the closer to start the season in Philadelphia.
Despite his age, the veteran is still one of the best free agents available this offseason, and he would be a good fit for the Phillies.