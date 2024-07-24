Philadelphia Phillies Quartet Remain Part of Top 100 Prospects
The Philadelphia Phillies just signed their first-round pick, outfielder Dante Nori, but that didn’t change the team’s standing in Baseball America’s Top 100 prospects.
The new edition of the rankings were released after the MLB Draft and included those selections. Only a few made it, and the Phillies remained flush with top talent, as four of their prospects made the Top 100.
Pitcher Andrew Painter — who is out for the season after Tommy John surgery — remains the organization’s top prospect at No. 20.
After him its two prospects that played for the National League at the MLB Futures Game during All-Star weekend — outfielder Justin Crawford at No. 37 and shortstop Aidan Miller at No. 43.
The fourth to make the list was shortstop Starlyn Caba, who was No. 56.
Crawford was promoted from High-A Jersey Shore to Double-A Reading right before he went to the MLB Futures Game, which was reserved for the top prospects in the game.
Drafted out of high school by the Phillies in the first round in 2022 at No. 17 overall. The son of former Major League star Carl Crawford is no stranger to the bigs, and at 20 years old he’s playing like he wants a call-up soon.
He earned the promotion with a first half at Jersey Shore that included a slash line of .301/.349/.438/.787 with six home runs, 35 RBI and 27 stolen bases.
He had an exceptional 2023 at the plate, his first full pro season, as he slashed .332/.392/.467/.859 with 22 doubles, eight triples, three home runs and 64 RBI at two different affiliates. He stole 47 bases and scored 71 runs.
Miller was the Phillies’ first-round pick last year and Crawford left him behind at Jersey Shore, where he’s put together a solid campaign in his first full pro season. He started the year at Class A Clearwater before a promotion.
In the first half he slashed .245/.363/.424/.787. He hit seven home runs and 36 RBI. He only managed two RBI in his 20 games last season. He also collected 18 doubles.
Caba is just 18 years old and was one of the top signings in the Phillies’ 2023 international signing class. After spending last season in the Dominican Summer League, he came stateside to play with the Florida Complex League Phillies, where he slashed .254/.427/.335/.762 with two home runs and 17 RBI in 52 games. He has stolen 37 bases.
Painter has been the Phillies’ No. 1 prospect for more than a year even though he hasn’t pitched in a game since 2022 due to is elbow injury. He just started throwing off a mound this month and is hoping to be available to throw next season.
Players in Baseball America’s rankings were considered based on long-term MLB impact and allowances for the risk of falling short of that ceiling.