Philadelphia Phillies Reassign Torreyes, Two Others to Triple-A Lehigh Valley

The Philadelphia Phillies have reassigned Ronald Torreyes, Dillon Maples, and Yairo Munoz to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs for the upcoming season.

Torreyes spent the 2021 season with the Phillies, playing in 112 games and slashing .242/.286/.346. However, when he wasn't on the Phillies roster, he spent time in Lehigh Valley hitting .276/.417/.414.

Maples, who was signed by Philadelphia in the middle of March, is not a newcomer to the Triple-A level of play. Throughout the previous decade, Maples has made over 114 appearances in Triple-A games, posting a record of 10-10 with an 3.45 ERA. Across the 31 innings he pitched for the Chicago Cubs in 2021, he had an ERA of 2.59 with 40 strikeouts.

Munoz, similar to Maples, is not entirely new to the Triple-A scene, having spent four seasons at the level, hitting .297/.327/.395 with 19 home runs and 93 RBI. Across the five games that Munoz played with the Red Sox in 2021, he hit .091/.091/.091.

With their decision to be moved to the IronPigs, it's clear that the Phillies want to have depth for their major league roster in case of any injuries, with all three of these players having major league experience.

