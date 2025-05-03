Philadelphia Phillies Recall Brandon Marsh from Injured List, Option Cal Stevenson
The Philadelphia Phillies will have the whole band back together with the latest news that the team will be recalling outfielder Brandon Marsh from the 10-day injured list.
Marsh last played on April 16 against the San Francisco Giants and struggled offensively to that point in the season. The center fielder landed on the injured list with a right hamstring strain after batting only .095/.220/.167 through his first 17 games in 2025.
Marsh played in six games for the Triple-A Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs on his rehab assignment, and seemingly refound his groove at the plate. He returns from the rehab assignment after batting .300/.400/.450 across 25 plate appearances in those six games with one home run, six RBI, and four walks to eight strikeouts. He made five starts in center field, while serving as the designated hitter in one game.
To make room on the 26-man roster, the Phillies will be optioning outfielder Cal Stevenson. Stevenson saw action in five games for Philadelphia this season, going 2-for-8 at the plate while serving as a backup outfielder and bench bat.
Marsh, 27, came to the Phillies as part of the trade that sent catcher Logan O'Hoppe to the Los Angeles Angels. He has served as both a center fielder and a left fielder during his tenure with the club, and has batted .259/.340/.429 with 32 home runs, 140 RBI, and a 112 OPS+ across 326 games with Philadelphia.
Stevenson, 28, came to the Phillies as a waiver claim from the Giants on May 26, 2023. He has taken part in 23 games with Philadelphia in that time, and has batted .250/.314/.344 with three extra-base hits and seven RBI while serving in each of the three outfield positions.