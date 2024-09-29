Philadelphia Phillies Recall Fan Favorite Ahead of Playoffs
With the Philadelphia Phillies locked into the second seed on the National League side of the postseason bracket, they will have some time off after finishing the final contest of their 162-game schedule on Sunday.
Teams who have earned byes haven't necessarily performed well since the MLB expanded their playoff format, however, having a period where this team can work on things and get healthy could be a massive benefit for the Phillies this year.
Philadelphia also doesn't have to officially lock in their roster for the National League Division Series just yet, but those who are on the fringe are hoping to play their way into having a role when they take the field for Game 1.
One player who could be in the mix is fan favorite Buddy Kennedy.
In a press release by the team, the Phillies announced they have recalled the infielder to their active roster and optioned left-handed pitcher Tyler Gilbert to the minors to make room for him.
Kennedy was a fill-in when multiple players were on the injured list, and during his 10-day stretch with Philadelphia, he acquitted himself well by going 2-for-10 with two important RBI. He had an infamous moment against the Tampa Bay Rays where his first at-bat in Citizens Bank Park was during a pinch-hit situation in the bottom of the ninth inning that prompted the crowd to chant "Buddy."
Growing up in Millville, NJ, he was a fan of the Phillies as a kid. He stated he wants to do whatever is necessary to help this team win games.
There's a chance that could come in the playoffs.
Despite Austin Hays being activated off the injured list following his kidney infection, there are still some questions regarding his health going forward. The extra time off should only help him get healthier before Philadelphia begins their NLDS matchup, but it's still something to monitor.