Philadelphia Phillies Receive Encouraging Injury Update for All-Star Pitcher
With the Philadelphia Phillies in the midst of some struggles of late, the team suffered a big scare on Tuesday night against the New York Mets.
In the loss to the Mets, the Phillies saw All-Star pitcher Christopher Sanchez leave the game early with what was being called left forearm soreness.
This is always a concern, as the forearm acting up can be an early indication of something being wrong with the elbow.
However, after leaving the game early, indications are that the left-hander is feeling good and even wanted to throw a bit on Wednesday. As the Phillies look to play it safe, that doesn’t appear to be the plan, but he is going to be scheduled to throw on Friday.
Even though a pitcher leaving early with an arm issue is never ideal, Philadelphia not taking or scheduling an MRI for Sanchez is a good early sign that hopefully this isn't anything major.
The southpaw had his breakout season for the Phillies in 2024, making his first All-Star team with an 11-9 record and 3.32 ERA.
So far this year, he has performed well with a 3.42 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 26.1 innings pitched.
With an off day coming next Monday before Sanchez’s next scheduled start on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, Philadelphia will have some flexibility if they want to push his next start back.
Hopefully, the early indications that it isn’t anything serious will continue over the next couple of days, and he feels no pain when he gets back to throwing on Friday.