Philadelphia Phillies Optimistic Their Star Pitcher Will Receive Positive Diagnosis
The Philadelphia Phillies are optimistic that Cristopher Sanchez will receive a positive diagnosis following the further evaluation he will undergo on his forearm.
Those could be the famous last words, but it's a good sign right now.
Sanchez himself is feeling OK about the situation.
"Right now, I feel normal. I think it's not going to be a thing we have to worry about ... The doc checked me out and I feel positive that we're not gonna have to be worried about this," he said after the game, per Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia.
This came on the heels of the left-hander only pitching two innings before he was pulled.
After racking up a pitch count of 58 through those two frames, he was strangely yanked from his outing before it was later revealed that he was dealing with forearm soreness.
J.T. Realmuto echoed that sentiment, as well.
"After talking to him, I'm not as concerned as when he came out. It's a really scary spot on a pitcher but he seems to be doing all right and structurally seems to be in good shape," the star catcher stated.
Another positive as of now.
The Phillies won't officially know until Sanchez undergoes the further testing, but whether he has to get an MRI as part of that process hasn't be revealed just yet.
Realmuto also made an interesting revelation that he noticed something was off with Sanchez during warmups, an ominous sign that the starter wouldn't have his best stuff on Tuesday.
"In the bullpen, he was just a little more erratic than he usually is. His fastball command wasn't good at all, his pitches weren't doing what they normally do," Realmuto said. "What I was seeing in the bullpen kinda continued the first couple of innings. He just wasn't himself."
It's hard to predict that an injury could have been the result, but something was affecting Sanchez before he took the mound.
The hope is the optimism that Philadelphia is feeling comes to fruition, but until that becomes official, everyone will be waiting with bated breath.