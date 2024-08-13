Philadelphia Phillies Reinstate Key Starting Pitcher, Option Struggling Reliever
The Philadelphia Phillies have been going through a rough stretch over the last couple of weeks. After winning big consistently and being viewed as an elite World Series contender, some concern has started to set in.
Over their last 14 games, the Phillies have gone just 4-10. They are still a top contender, but they need to figure out a way to get back on track in the very near future.
According to a release from Philadelphia, they are getting a major reinforcement.
Taijuan Walker, a key starter for the rotation, has been reinstated from the injured list. He is set to make his return to the field at a very important time for the Phillies.
Walker is making his return after dealing with a finger injury. His last major league outing was back on June 21st.
Throughout the course of the 2024 MLB season thus far, Walker has started in 10 games. He has compiled a 3-3 record to go along with a 5.60 ERA, a 1.49 WHIP, a 2.0 K/BB ratio, and 53.0 innings pitched.
Those numbers clearly aren't great, but he has much more potential than he has shown this season.
It will be interesting to see what the 32-year-old starter looks like in his return to the field. Philadelphia needs him to pitch at a high level and help them get back on track.
Hopefully, in a couple of weeks, the talk will about the Phillies being back to dominating and trending towards making a deep run in the postseason.