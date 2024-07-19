Philadelphia Phillies Release 2025 Regular Season Schedule
The Philadelphia Phillies received their 2025 regular-season schedule from Major League Baseball as all 30 teams released them to the public.
Game times and television designations are not part of the schedule yet. Those will come later this year or during the offseason.
The Phillies won’t open at home next season, but they won’t be far away. Philadelphia is set to face the Washington Nationals on the road for their first series, with an Opening Day matchup on March 27 at Nationals Park.
The series opener is on a Thursday and the three-game set features an off-day on Friday.
The Phillies then play their home opener on March 31 at Citizens Bank Park against the Colorado Rockies. Philadelphia then gets an off day before two more with the Rockies, followed by a three-game home series with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Dodgers series will be the first of 14 weekend series at Citizens Bank Park.
Philadelphia won’t play an interleague series until May when it travels to take on the Tampa Bay Rays on May 6-8. The Phillies’ rivalry interleague series with the Toronto Blue Jays is expanded in 2025 to a pair of three-game series. The Phillies travel to Toronto June 3-5 and then host the Blue Jays the following weekend, June 13-15.
Interleague home series for the Phillies include the Los Angeles Angels, Boston, Detroit, Baltimore, Seattle, Kansas City and Minnesota.
Other interleague road series for the Phillies include trips to Cleveland, Sacramento (the Athletics), Houston, the New York Yankees, the Chicago White Sox and Texas.
The trip to Sacramento comes in late May and will mark the first season of the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, a Triple-A stadium that will be their home for the next few seasons as they prepare for their move to Las Vegas. Sacramento is the Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.
Philadelphia also ends the season at home with a series against Miami on Sept. 23-25 and Minnesota on Sept. 26-28.
The All-Star break with be from July 14-17, with the game set for July 15. The Phillies end the first half of the season on the road at San Diego from July 11-13 and resume the season at home with the Los Angeles Angels from July 18-20, followed by another three-game home series with Boston on July 21-23.
Philadelphia is also loaded up with divisional matchups in the season’s final month, with a pair of home-and-home series with Miami along with a four-game home set against the New York Mets, which is followed by another three-game home series against Kansas City.