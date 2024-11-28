Philadelphia Phillies Reportedly Not Looking to Trade Rising Star Outfielder
Outfield continues to be an issue for the Philadelphia Phillies, and that area is something the front office is tasked with upgrading before they head into the upcoming 2025 season.
Nick Castellanos didn't have the All-Star-caliber performance this past campaign like he had in 2023, but he still was one of the most reliable players by being in the lineup for all 162 games and was one of the few hitters who performed well in the playoffs.
Brandon Marsh took a step back at the plate, and at this point in his career, he looks to be just a platoon option for the Phillies going forward against right-handed pitchers.
Johan Rojas is still miles away at the plate despite his elite defense, likely a casualty of Philadelphia calling him up rapidly which didn't allow him to develop his offensive traits.
That happens in Major League Baseball, but for a team searching to get to the next level, entering next year with this same group would not be acceptable since the expectation is they will compete for a World Series title.
As it stands right now, the Phillies could be active in the trade market.
By shipping out some of the players on their MLB roster, they could overhaul this group to plug the clear holes present that have prevented them from getting back to the Fall Classic the past two seasons.
However, it sounds like there is someone in the outfield who they aren't looking to move.
According to Matt Gelb of The Athletic on the "Phillies Therapy" podcast, the front office isn't quite wiling to trade away Marsh.
"The one thing I did hear recently — and I think this is pretty good information — is that they are less inclined to move Marsh. Marsh is a guy that's not as available, I guess I would say, as some of the other guys. Not that they wouldn't trade him if the right offer came around. That stands for everybody. I think he's less among that group of guys that they are more active in trying to sell," the insider said.
Based on everything that has been stated about Philadelphia's offseason plans, this could be seen as surprising, but considering he's only 26 years old and has performed well during his two-and-a-half seasons with the Phillies, perhaps it shouldn't be.
Marsh has slashed .266/.346/.440 with an OPS+ of 117 in his 309 games since being acquired at the 2022 trade deadline, and if he's used in more favorable hitting situations, those numbers could get even better.
As a previous second-round pick of the Los Angeles Angels, his ceiling is still high based on his age and production he's shown since becoming an everyday player.
Holding onto Marsh by keeping him in left field or platooning in center would be advantageous if they can go out and land the gamechanger they desperately need in the outfield this winter.