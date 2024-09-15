Philadelphia Phillies Shortstop Has Been an Elite Hitter in 2024
The Philadelphia Phillies are heading down the stretch with a comfortable lead and their eye on October baseball.
After a tough exit in the National League Championship Series last year against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Phillies have played excellent baseball since the beginning of the season, which has resulted in a big lead in the National League East.
Philadelphia has been powered by a fairly balanced team, as their pitching staff, bullpen, and lineup have all been at the top of the league.
The Phillies certainly don’t lack star power, as they have made big signings in recent years, like Bryce Harper, Zack Wheeler, and Trea Turner.
Turner signed a big deal with Philadelphia a couple of seasons ago, and after receiving the massive contract, the results have been mixed. However, the talented shortstop is playing well this year, landing at No. 34 on Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report's list of top hitters in 2024.
“It really has been a bizarre first two years with the Phillies for Turner. When he's locked in at the plate, he's one of the best hitters in the sport. When he's cold, he's really cold. Throw in a six-week absence with a hamstring strain, and you can understand why Turner is difficult to rank. Still, he's hit .298 with 22 doubles, 18 home runs and an OPS over .800. At the plate, he remains valuable.”
Despite missing time this season, it has been a good campaign for the veteran shortstop.
In 2024, he was named to the All-Star team, as he continues to be one of the best hitters at his position in the league.
Turner’s oWAR has been very good, posting a 4.0 this year, but while he’s performed on offense, the slugger is having his worst defensive season of his career with a -0.6 dWAR.
If it wasn’t for him missing so much time, the 31-year-old could have one of the best statistical seasons of his career at the plate.
Last year wasn’t ideal for Turner, but he has bounced back nicely after his early struggles with the Phillies. Even though he might not be worth the amount of money they are paying him, the slugger is still one of the best offensive shortstops in the game.
As Philadelphia heads into October, they will hope he can continue to be one of the best hitters in the league for them.