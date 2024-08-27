Philadelphia Phillies Should Aquire Pitcher Chicago Cubs Placed on Outright Waivers
After addressing their bullpen during the trade deadline, the Philadelphia Phillies could also consider adding players who get released before the postseason.
Having a good bullpen in October is often the reason teams find success. A bad bullpen in October is one of the easiest ways to be eliminated.
The Phillies bullpen hasn't been bad for much of the year, but it could be better. While their starting rotation and lineup have carried the team, the bullpen has done their job at times.
However, as they look to solidify the division down the stretch and win in October, Philadelphia will need every unit on the roster to play as well as possible.
Many fans have expressed frustration over the past couple of weeks with the lack of production from some of their trade deadline acquisitions.
Hindsight is always 20/20, and if they win the World Series, there won't be much to say about the moves they made or didn't make.
Still, the Phillies will have a chance to write their wrongs and address some existing issues.
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Chicago Cubs have placed veteran relief pitcher Drew Smyly on outright waivers.
"The Chicago Cubs put veteran pitcher Drew Smyly on outright waivers for postseason contenders looking for lefty reliever."
Smyly can continue to pitch for the Cubs until he's claimed off waivers.
Chicago will now allow one of their fan favorites and long-time players to seek an opportunity to join a contending team.
Multiple teams should be interested in his services, but if he's interested in winning a World Series, Philadelphia might be the best place in the league to accomplish that.
Dave Dombrowski has shown over the past few offseasons and trade deadlines that he values veteran players.
Smyly has plenty of experience in the postseason, including in 2021, where he helped the Atlanta Braves win a World Series.
Adding him to the veterans on this roster should make the Phillies even better than they already are.
He's had an impressive season, posting a 2.84 ERA and 1.18 WHIP.
At the very least, the 35-year-old could help eat up innings in the bullpen during the rest of the regular season.
If Philadelphia does what's needed for another week, they should have the National League East locked up. They don't want to waste their arms going into the postseason, and Smyly could help them in that regard.
If he pitches well, he could be on their postseason roster.