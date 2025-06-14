Philadelphia Phillies Should Buy Low on White Sox Star at Trade Deadline
The Philadelphia Phillies have had a few glaring needs arise during the 2025 MLB regular season on their roster.
Their bullpen is in need of some help following an 80-game suspension being handed to closer Jose Alvarado, and their offseason moves to replace Jeff Hoffman and Carlos Estevez not panning out as well as they had hoped.
Adding a high-leverage reliever is the team’s No. 1 priority heading into the trade deadline next month.
Alas, it is far from the only need that has to be addressed.
If the Phillies want to keep pace with the New York Mets in the National League East race, they need to find some answers offensively as well.
This is a high-priced lineup that isn’t currently living up to expectations.
Where they are struggling the most is in the outfield.
Center field has been a disaster in 2025, with the position on pace to be the least productive in franchise history. The left field platoon has left a lot to be desired, and Nick Castellanos is getting the job done at the plate but hurting the team with his defense.
Never afraid to take a risk, it is time for president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski to take another, prying center fielder Luis Robert Jr. from the Chicago White Sox.
It would be a buy-low opportunity, something a shrewd franchise would take advantage of, with the former All-Star producing at a low level this year.
“As far as the White Sox are concerned, though, any trade will likely be more about saving face than anything. At one point, Robert's contract appeared to be very team-friendly. Right now, he's a player making $15 million with a minus-0.3 WAR.
"Unless they are prepared to pick up his $20 million club option next season, the White Sox need to view him as an impending free agent they can get a lottery ticket for,” wrote Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report.
Robert has struggled mightily this year with a .187/.273/.304 slash line. Since hitting 38 home runs during his All-Star campaign in 2022, he has hit only 20 in 670 plate appearances since.
At the least, he would provide an impact with his base running and fielding, which are both above average in the 77th percentile in Run Value.
He has stolen 21 bases thus far this season and the upgrade defensively would be nice in center field, enabling Brandon Marsh to move back over to left field and hopefully find his groove again.
Injuries have hampered his effectiveness on the field, and he isn’t playing at a very high level at all, so it would be understandable if the team looked elsewhere for an outfield upgrade.
But Robert would still make for a great trade target for Philadelphia, hoping that a change of scenery would get him on track.
And if things don’t pan out, the Phillies can just decline the $20 million team option for 2026.
