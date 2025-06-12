Four 2026 Free Agents Phillies Should Already Begin Watching for This Winter
The Philadelphia Phillies are one of the best teams in baseball yet again and are certainly World Series contenders, but they should still start considering what they're going to do about next season.
They didn't do much this past year outside of adding Jordan Romano, Max Kepler and Jesus Luzardo. If they fail to win a World Series again, they cannot afford to be so inactive.
There are a handful of big-name free agents to be that would make sense for the Phillies to go after in free agency:
OF Kyle Tucker
Tucker, if he fails to sign an extension with the Chicago Cubs beforehand, could end up being the best player in the market.
He also just so happens to be exactly what Philadelphia could use. A 28-year-old MVP-candidate outfielder that has turned into one of baseball's best hitters.
This would be an all-in move as Tucker has the potential to sign a deal worth around $600 million. That is obviously a massive investment, but could be one that maximize's the Phillies' championship window through the rest of this era.
DH Kyle Schwarber
This one is a bit obvious, but Schwarber is headed to free agency and could be someone that Philadelphia cannot afford to let walk.
He averaged 44 home runs per year in his first three years with the Phillies and is on-pace to finish with even more this year.
The 32-year-old has posted a .246/.377/.544 with 21 home runs. He will be due a sizable pay raise up from his $20 million and has been worth every penny.
1B Pete Alonso
Alonso ended up going back to the New York Mets this past offseason, but will likely be headed back to free agency in search of a long term contract with an opt-out available after this year.
He has posted a .302/.399/.592 slash line with 17 home runs and 63 RBI. He surprisingly leads the NL with 21 doubles as well.
The 31-year-old would be another "break the bank" option at first base. Bryce Harper has been willing to move back to the outfield, which would need to be the case with Alonso.
3B Alex Bregman
Bregman is another player with an opt-out that is likely to be exercised.
Philadelphia was in on him this past offseason and whiffed, which has come back to haunt them with Alec Bohm struggling.
The 31-year-old has looked great when healthy for the Boston Red Sox. He's slashed .299/.385/.553 with 11 home runs in 51 games.
