Philadelphia Phillies Should Consider Bringing Back Intriguing Free Agent
The Philadelphia Phillies are heading into the offseason and free agency looking to improve after a disappointing early exit from the playoffs.
While it was a solid year for the Phillies overall in 2024, their early exit from the postseason left a sour taste in their mouths.
Philadelphia has a really solid core of talent and stars, but they haven’t been able to get the job done in the playoffs. This winter, the Phillies are going to be looking to make a splash and shake things up.
While they will be looking to improve, they do have a couple of players of their own who will be free agents.
One player who is an intriguing player is pitcher Spencer Turnbull.
Recently, Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report named Turnbull as a pitcher who could be an appealing under the radar target in free agency.
“Turnbull was back in a big way after latching on with the Phillies, though, making six starts in April with a 1.67 ERA before transitioning to the bullpen. But a lat strain ended his season in late June, and we are now talking about a 32-year-old starting pitcher who has logged at least 60 innings pitched in a season just once—back in 2019 when he suffered 17 losses for the Tigers. Someone is absolutely taking a flyer on him, though.”
Before his season was cut short by injury, the right-hander was having a very strong campaign for the Phillies.
In 17 games, the 32-year-old totaled a 3-0 record and 2.65 ERA. What will make him an appealing option in free agency is that he was good both as a starter and out of the bullpen.
While Turnbull might be an intriguing option for other teams in free agency, Philadelphia should be taking a long hard look at him to come back as well.
Due to the fifth start position being an issue with Taijuan Walker coming off a horrendous season, bringing back the veteran right-hander could make some sense.
Using the 32-year-old as either insurance for Walker in the rotation or out of the bullpen would make a lot of sense for the Phillies.
Even though Turnbull has had an up and down career, he showed the Phillies first-hand that he can be a productive pitcher in the league.
Since the cost would surely be affordable and likely just a one-year deal, Philadelphia should entertain taking a flyer on him this winter.