What Harper Wants to See From Phillies' Exciting Rookies in 2026

One of the topics that came up during Bryce Harper's wide-ranging podcast interview on Bussin' With the Boys this week was baseball's unwritten rules.

An ever-polarizing topic in the era of batflips and celebrations, Harper acknowledged the respect he has for those who came before him but also feels young players coming up need to be themselves, not try to adhere to an older generation's line of thinking.

"I love the old-headedness of the game, being able to respect the people that played before you, 100%," he said. "They paved the way, they did their job, but they're gone now. Just like in eight years or whatever, when I'm done playing, I'm done. So the kids that are playing now, they need to understand that it's their game now.

"I can't tell the young kids coming up to not do it a certain way. I need that kid to help me win a World Series, so I want him to be himself no matter what."

Integrating the rookies

It's a topic relevant to the Phillies because two of their top three prospects — starting pitcher Andrew Painter and centerfielder Justin Crawford — are expected to be on the Opening Day roster. Painter will likely open the season at the back of the Phils' rotation, while Crawford is expected to start in center field every day, even against lefties.

There's also shortstop/third baseman Aidan Miller, who figures to play most of this season at Triple A and, in a perfect world the Phillies, is able to step into the third base job next year with Alec Bohm reaching free agency.

"I want you to come in here, be part of our family, part of our group, don't be an a-hole obviously," Harper said. "But like, I want my rookie to come up and have fun and enjoy the first time he puts his cleats on the dirt or the outfield or batter's box."

Crawford's strengths

The 22-year-old Crawford was the Phillies' first-round pick in 2022. He hit .330 in Single A, .333 in Double A and .334 in Triple A last season. There's no more big-league seasoning required. Power isn't a big part of his game right now and perhaps never will be, but Crawford possesses a skill set this Phils lineup needs. He's fast. He makes a ton of contact. He hits lefties (.376 at Triple A).

And if he can translate even 75-80% of that production to the major leagues, Crawford has a chance to elongate this Phillies lineup.

"If he’s himself, he’s going to be a really good player,” manager Rob Thomson told reporters, including Phillies Nation, last week in Clearwater. “I'm not sure what more a guy can do in the minor leagues. If he uses the field, gets his base-hits, uses the bunt game, the small game, plays good defense, we've got a guy that’s going to hit at the bottom of our lineup, get on base and create a lot of havoc."

Lengthening the lineup

The Phillies don't want to place outsized pressure on Crawford and he'll likely open the season batting ninth. If he hits, it has the chance to give the Phillies a second leadoff man. Imagine, for example, a situation where Crawford is due up first in an inning, singles and Trea Turner follows with another single. Now you have two speedsters on the basepaths for Harper and Kyle Schwarber.

"Lengthening the lineup is always good,” Turner told reporters. "I feel like our lineup has been really deep in the last few years, but having speed at the bottom is kind've a different aspect."

And if things do click for Crawford as a rookie, there is always the possibility that he moves up to the leadoff spot or two-hole at some point down the road. The Phillies want their three best hitters — Turner, Harper, Schwarber — to lead the team in plate appearances, but a player with Crawford's tools still makes sense in front of them if his performance eventually warrants a move up the lineup.

First, though, he'll need to show it at the bottom of the order, the soft landing spot every team sees as ideal for a top prospect drawing high expectations.