Philadelphia Phillies Sign Pair of Top Five Draft Selections
The Philadelphia Phillies have their second-round pick Griffin Burkholder, under contract just after they agreed to a deal with fourth-round pick Carson DeMartini, MLB Pipeline reported.
The Phillies have until 5 p.m. eastern Aug. 1 to sign their entire draft class.
Burkholder is an outfielder from Freedom High School in Virginia. He participated in the MLB Draft Combine, but Philadelphia was one of four teams he personally worked out for.
The consensus Top 100 player earned All-State First-Team selection after he batted .436 with two home runs, 21 RBI and 17 runs in his final season of high school baseball.
He was committed to play baseball at West Virginia, which was coming off a run to the NCAA Super Regionals in June.
Philadelphia tipped the scales financially, going significantly over slot to sign him. The slot value for his selection, No. 63 overall, was $1.352 million. Burkholder received $2.5 million.
That could mean the Phillies won’t sign their entire draft class. Philadelphia has a draft salary pool of $7.381 million.
DeMartini, a Virginia Tech product, signed for $545,400, which was the slot value for his selection, which was No. 190 overall. He was a Top 100 prospect per MLB Pipeline, ranked No. 93.
DeMartini, a shortstop, was a three-year star for the Hokies who slashed .311/.435/.642 for his career. He played in at least 50 games in each season and ended up with 39 doubles, 10 triples, 46 home runs, 124 RBI and 174 runs scored.
As a junior in 2024 he slashed .269/.400/.672 and produced a career-high 21 home runs. He also had 12 doubles, three triples, 57 RBI and a career-high 62 runs.
The Phillies’ complete list of selections from the 2024 MLB Draft is below.
2024 Philadelphia Phillies MLB Draft Class
(Round, player, school, position, bat/throw)
Bold: Signed per report
Round 1: Dante Nori, Northville HS (MI), OF, L/L
Round 2: Griffin Burkholder, Freedom HS (VA), OF, R/R
Round 3: John Spikerman, Oklahoma, SS, S/R
Round 4: Carson DeMartini, Virginia Tech, SS, L/R
Round 5: Carter Mathison, Indiana, OF, L/L
Round 6: Kodey Shojinaga, Kansas, C, R/R
Round 7: Joel Dragoo, Presbyterian, OF, R/R
Round 8: Camron Hill, Georgia Tech, P, L/L
Round 9: Marcus Morgan, Iowa, P, R/R
Round 10: Brady Day, Kansas State, SS, L/R
Round 11: Titan Hayes, Austin Peay, P, R/R
Round 12: A.J. Wilson, UNC Charlotte, P, L/L
Round 13: Tegan Cain, Kansas, P, L/R
Round 14: Jared Spencer, Indiana State, P, L/L
Round 15: Luke Gabrysh, Saint Joseph's, P, R/R
Round 16: Eli Trop, Penn, P, R/R
Round 17: Ryan Degges, Charlotte, P, R/R
Round 18: Kevin Warunek, Longwood, P, L/L
Round 19: Erik Ritchie, East Carolina, P, L/L
Round 20: Kyler Carmack, Ole Miss, P, R/R