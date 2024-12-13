Philadelphia Phillies Signing Reliever Jordan Romano Graded As 'Brilliant'
The Philadelphia Phillies looked to be big spenders entering this offseason, but have yet to make any major splashes in the free agency market.
They have made one signing, adding reliever Jordan Romano to the backend of their bullpen on a one-year, $8.5 million deal.
Their relief staff was in need of an upgrade with Jeff Hoffman entering free agency, and while Romano did not have the best 2024 since it ended prematurely with the righty needing elbow surgery, he is a legitimate bounce back candidate who could anchor the club's relief core.
Prior to the 6.59 ERA across 13 2/3 innings that Romano posted in 2024, he had a 2.29 ERA across 200 2/3 innings from 2020 through 2023 with 97 saves for the Toronto Blue Jays.
In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Zachary D. Rymer graded all of the free agency signings to this point in the offseason.
He gave the Phillies signing of Romano an "A" and called it "brilliant."
"Romano got off to a brutal start in April and May, pitching to a 6.59 ERA with 16 hits against 13 strikeouts in 13.2 innings. Then he had surgery on his right elbow and missed the rest of the year," writes Rymer. "The upside for the Phillies is real, however. Romano was a two-time All-Star who posted a 2.37 ERA and fanned 11.1 batters per nine innings between 2021 and 2023. And even amid his struggles earlier this year, his stuff still rated well."
If Romano can return to the levels of production that he has shown throughout the rest of his career, he can be a valuable part of Philadelphia's bullpen, as a strong counter to left-handed pitcher Matt Strahm.
The bullpen was an area of concern for the Phillies as it has been for many years now.
With the addition of Romano, that concern may now be alleviated.