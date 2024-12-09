Philadelphia Phillies Slugger Latest Victim of Hall of Fame's Shameful Trend
On Sunday, Philadelphia Phillies legend Dick Allen was finally elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. He'll be inducted next July alongside former Pittsburgh Pirates slugger Dave Parker and the other members of Cooperstown's Class of 2025.
Unfortunately, Allen won't be alive to see it.
Allen passed away four years ago in December 2020 at the age of 78, 43 years after his final at-bat. He'd already been up for election 19 times by that point, and every single time the Hall of Fame said no.
In his final election bid while he was still alive, Allen missed by one vote. He needed 12 of 16 possible votes for induction, but received only 11.
A few years later, Allen passed away still waiting for the call from Cooperstown, not knowing if he was ever going to be elected.
The Hall of Fame had plenty of chances to induct Allen while he was still alive, but failed to do so each time. It waited too long, and now Allen can't be there to celebrate what should have been one of the greatest honors of his life.
Unfortunately, Allen's sad case isn't an isolated one. It's just the latest blunder from an institution that keeps making the same tragic mistake.
The Hall of Fame should have learned this lesson already.
Ir should have learned it when Chicago Cubs legend Ron Santo passed away in 2010. He was 70 and had already been up for election 19 times. On the 20th time in 2012, he finally got in.
Cooperstown made the same mistake with Minnie Minoso a few years later. He died at 91 in 2015, just a few months after being denied on his 20th ballot appearance. On his 21st try, the Hall belatedly let him in.
Now, Allen has suffered the same fate, and it needs to stop. Players' statistics don't change after they retire, and it shouldn't take decades to determine whether someone's Hall of Fame-worthy or not.
If they are, Cooperstown needs to show some urgency and enshrine these players while they're still around to enjoy it. Stop torturing them while they're alive, only to honor them in death.
Better late than never, but enough is enough. No more Ron Santos. No more Minnie Minosos.
And please, no more Dick Allens.