Philadelphia Phillies Slugger Predicted to Break Bank in Free Agency
Philadelphia Phillies star slugger Kyle Schwarber doesn’t fit the mold of the kind of player you would expect to cash in as a free agent.
He offers no value defensively, spending most of his time as a designated hitter. When he is in the field, he plays left field but at a well below average level.
It is not an exaggeration to say Schwarber is arguably the least impactful base runner in the MLB as well. He is in the first percentile, according to Baseball Savant, in baserunning run value with -2.
His age will also be a deterrent for some teams, as he will be 33 years old on Opening Day in 2026.
But, teams will be willing to ignore all of that because of how impactful he is at the plate. His Batting run value of +15 is in the 98th percentile and teams are willing to pay for a skill set that will age well.
He swings hard and makes hard contact, doing damage regularly at the plate.
Why Schwarber Will Get Paid
MLB insider Jeff Passan of ESPN feels the same way, predicting that Schwarber is going to land a nine-figure contract as a free agent this upcoming offseason.
“He is terminally productive. He is an exceptional clubhouse leader. Nobody would blink at giving him $25 million a year, and a four-year ask — particularly in a class weak on high-end bats — is eminently reasonable,” he wrote.
Thus far this season, Schwarber has a .242/.397/.558 slash line with a National League-leading 11 home runs. He has added three doubles and one triple with a team-high 26 RBI.
The embodiment of a three-outcome hitter, he has drawn 27 walks and struck out 33 times. If that pace holds, it would be the lowest strikeout rate of his career, 21.9%, another feather in his cap when it comes to negotiating his next contract.
Committing nine figures to a player who will almost exclusively be a designated hitter isn’t something every franchise would be willing to do. But when that player produces at the level of Schwarber, exceptions can be made and the Phillies need to be ready to do so.