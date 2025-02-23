Philadelphia Phillies Slugger Will Miss Multiple Weeks With Oblique Injury
The Philadelphia Phillies were holding their breath when it came to the injury diagnosis of Weston Wilson when it was revealed he was dealing with an oblique issue.
Unfortunately, they got some bad news.
Rob Thomson said Wilson will be out at least six weeks with a strained oblique, per Matt Gelb of The Athletic, something that will sideline him for Opening Day.
The slugger looked like he was the favorite to earn the final spot on the bench.
With his ability to play multiple positions in the field, having played all three outfield spots and every position in the infield outside of shortstop, he was viewed as the ideal utility man for this Phillies team. The fact he slashed .284/.347/.489 with three homers, 10 RBI and an OPS+ of 132 during his 40 Major League games and 98 plate appearances last year was also a huge bonus.
But now he's facing an extended absence from baseball activities.
The six-week point from Saturday would have him on the shelf until April 5, certainly taking him out of the running for an Opening Day roster spot.
This a tough break for both parties.
Wilson has been biding his time in the minor leagues, putting up a monster showing with Philadelphia's Triple-A affiliate in 2023 when he hit 31 homers and had 86 RBI that put him on the map when it came to his potential with the big league club.
At 30 years old, this was almost a "now or never" type of season for him.
And with the Phillies needing someone who can play across the diamond and provide some pop off the bench, his absence will hurt.
He could still be a factor later in the campaign, but after it looked like he was going to make the Opening Day roster for the first time in his career, he picked up this injury that will keep him on the shelf for some time.