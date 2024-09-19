Philadelphia Phillies Star Believes Zack Wheeler Should Win NL Cy Young
The Philadelphia Phillies got another game closer to clinching a playoff spot with a win on Tuesday night, as they will be trying to officially punch their ticket to October on Wednesday.
It has been a great campaign once again for the Phillies, as after losing in seven games in the National League Championship Series last year, Philadelphia has come back this year looking like a true World Series contender.
The Phillies are strong in pretty much every area of the game, as they have a good lineup, starting rotation, and bullpen. However, with a lot of talent on the roster, it has arguably been starting pitcher Zack Wheeler who has been the best player on the team.
This season, Wheeler has been exceptional on the mound for the Phillies, and he put together a great performance on Tuesday night against the Milwaukee Brewers. In his 16th win of the year, Wheeler allowed just one run on four hits and struck out six batters.
After the win, his teammate Bryce Harper spoke about the veteran right-hander being the NL Cy Young this year.
“He’s a Cy Young, man,” Bryce Harper said to Todd Zolecki of MLB.com. “I don’t think anybody in baseball is better than him at this point. I don’t think anybody is in the National League, either. The people down in Atlanta probably think the same thing about the guy throwing down there [Chris Sale], but I thought [Wheeler] got robbed of it three years ago. I believe he earned it this year.”
The 34-year-old is having arguably his best campaign of his career in 2024, as he has totaled a 16-6 record, 2.56 ERA, 205 strikeouts, and 0.95 WHIP. As the best pitcher on the best team in baseball, the All-Star is certainly deserving of the NL Cy Young award, but he has some tough competition in Chris Sale of the Atlanta Braves.
While Wheeler is having a great year, Sale is really pitching excellent as well. This season, the talented southpaw has totaled a 17-3 record, 2.35 ERA, 219 strikeouts, and 1.00 WHIP.
Even though Harper might believe that his teammate should be the Cy Young, it is hard to argue against Sale’s Cy Young case with the complete season that he has put together.
However, while the Braves and Sale are battling for a playoff spot, the Phillies with Wheeler will be comfortably in the postseason. Furthermore, the team success of Philadelphia might play a role in helping their ace's case, but it seems like a longshot at this point that he will win the award.