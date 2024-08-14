Philadelphia Phillies Star Falls in Latest MVP Poll Amid Recent Struggles
The Philadelphia Phillies have struggled in recent weeks, but it doesn't take away from what they've done throughout the entire year. This has been one of the more consistent teams in the league throughout the season, making them a real threat to win the World Series.
Perhaps they aren't the favorites they were just a few weeks ago, but the Phillies have more than enough to get the job done when they're at their best.
Whether they get back to that spot or not remains to be seen, but they have veterans on this roster who understand the type of impact they make and how they help the team.
If there's anyone in baseball who understands that more than anybody, it's Philadelphia's superstar Bryce Harper. Harper has been one of the best players in baseball throughout the past decade and has continued to impress in a big way in 2024.
He has struggled a bit during the past two months, but for the most part, he's been as consistent as ever. He's currently slashing .279/.371/.541 with a 154 OPS+, 26 home runs, 25 doubles, and 72 RBI.
Factor in the team's success with what he's done at the plate, and it makes sense why the Phillies star is being looked at as a potential MVP candidate. He's already won the award twice in his career, and at 31 years old, it's safe to say that there's a chance he'll do so again at some point.
Perhaps that'll be this year.
MLB.com released their latest MVP poll, listing Harper at No. 4.
"Starting to get back on track after a lengthy slump coming out of the All-Star break, Harper takes the fourth spot among NL players in our poll. The two-time NL MVP currently ranks fourth in the NL in OPS (.912), with 26 homers and 72 RBIs over 103 games, and he’s been a plus defender in his first season as a full-time first baseman," Thomas Harrigan wrote.
He's fallen a bit over the past few weeks due to Philadelphia's struggles and his own struggles, but he's still in a decent position to win the award if he can get hot.
There's a chance that the Phillies get back on track in the next few games and Harper is the reason why. If that's the case, and he finishes with 40 plus home runs, there might not be many other players in the National League who have a stronger argument than him.