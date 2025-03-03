Inside The Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies Star Prospect Can Become Even More Dangerous Power Hitter

A Philadelphia Phillies top prospect has untapped power potential to go along with his improving all-around game.

Kenneth Teape

Jul 13, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; American League Future outfielder Spencer Jones (93) steals second base ahead of the tag by National League Future infielder Aidan Miller (10) during the fourth inning during the Major league All-Star Futures game at Globe Life Field.
Jul 13, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; American League Future outfielder Spencer Jones (93) steals second base ahead of the tag by National League Future infielder Aidan Miller (10) during the fourth inning during the Major league All-Star Futures game at Globe Life Field. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Philadelphia Phillies are going to have some very difficult decisions to make at the end of the 2025 season when it comes to their lineup.

Catcher J.T. Realmuto and designated hitter Kyle Schwarber are both playing out the final year of their respective contracts. Depending on how the season goes, it could determine their fates with the franchise.

Will the Phillies shake up their core for the first time in years?

If they have another disappointing showing in October, nothing can be taken off the table when it comes to improving the roster.

Philadelphia is never afraid to make a splash in free agency. How they approach spending in the offseason could be determined by how things unfold with their star prospect, Aidan Miller.

The Phillies were able to land him late in the first round of the 2023 MLB draft because his stock dropped after an injury during his senior year of high school. His age profile is one that doesn’t have a long history of paying off, either. On top of that, there were concerns about his long-term outlook and if he can remain at shortstop.

Thus far, he has surpassed all expectations and is proving all of the doubters wrong.

Not only is he handling himself well defensively, he is taking his game to another level at the plate.

That has led to him being a consensus top prospect in the game.

But what still separates him from his peers is the unbridled power that he possesses, as Jim Callis, Jonathan Mayo and Sam Dykstra of MLB.com selected him as the team’s top power-hitting prospect heading into 2025.

“He’s turning into a better all-around hitter than some anticipated, making mechanical adjustments and better swing decisions, giving even more confidence he’s just scratching the surface in terms of tapping into his raw pop,” they wrote.

In his first full season as a minor league player, Miller hit 11 home runs across 462 plate appearances with 28 doubles and six triples. 

He played at three levels of the organization, starting at Single-A Clearwater for 39 games, spending 58 with High-A Jersey Shore and finishing the year with Double-A Reading.

Miller is a player who a lot of people will be keeping an eye on in 2025.

Not only will they want to see more of that power potential shine through, but he is key to the future of Philadelphia's roster construction.

Miller’s development will have an impact on the futures of Trea Turner, Bryson Stott and Alec Bohm.

His power potential makes a move to third base feasible, but if he can hold his own defensively at shortstop, his own value skyrockets.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Kenneth Teape
KENNETH TEAPE

Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.

Home/News