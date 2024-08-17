Philadelphia Phillies Star Ranks High on Prestigious List
The Philadelphia Phillies have one of the biggest stars in baseball on their side.
Bryce Harper, after making the switch to playing first base full-time, has been playing at an MVP level for much of the 2024 season.
Behind Harper's leadership, the Phillies have been one of the top World Series contenders in baseball this season.
Heading into Saturday's MLB action, Philadelphia holds a 72-50 record and are comfortably ahead in the NL East division race. They are also currently tied for the second-best record in baseball.
Harper has been a big part of that success. He has played in 107 games, batting .281/.373/.538 to go along with 26 home runs and 73 RBI.
Those numbers have placed him among consideration for the best players in the National League.
Now, Harper has received a big honor. He has been ranked very high on a prestigious list.
Mark DeRosa, a former player and current analyst, released his rankings for the top five faces of baseball. Harper came in at No. 3 on the list behind both Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani. He was ranked ahead of Bobby Witt Jr. and Paul Skenes.
That ranking truly shows just how good Harper has been both this season and in years past. He has become one of the best and most recognizable faces in baseball.
At 31 years old, Harper has shown this season that he still has plenty of gas left in the tank.
The month of July will likely cost Harper an MVP award chance. He fell off in a big way last month, batting just .149/.240/.358, while hitting four home runs and driving in nine RBI. However, he has gotten back on track in August.
In August, he has hit two home runs to go along with six RBI so far, while slashing .327/.393/.527.
With just 40 games remaining in the regular season, the Phillies will need their superstar to play at a high level. They just went through a rough period of losing and are hoping to get back to their dominant winning ways from earlier in the season.
Harper may be ranked as a top-five face of baseball, but now it's time for him to prove it by leading his team to wins ahead of the playoffs.