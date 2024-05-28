Philadelphia Phillies Star Takes Blame For Brutal Performance
Even the best players have bad games sometimes, especially when they play 162 of them.
For most of the season, Alec Bohm has been nothing short of sensational for the Philadelphia Phillies, especially at the plate.
Entering play on Tuesday, he's batting .311/.367/.495 with the most doubles (21) in the Majors and the most RBIs (47) in the National League.
Bohm's been arguably the best third baseman in baseball and is likely headed to his first All-Star Game this summer. He's helped the Phillies win countless games this year and is a big reason why they're off to their best start in franchise history.
During Monday's 8-4 loss to the San Francisco Giants, however, Bohm endured one of the worst games of his professional career.
He made a pair of costly errors in the field, leading to three unearned runs. He struggled at the plate as well, going 0-for-3 and extending his current slump to 3-for-21 over his last five games.
After the game, Bohm wasn't shy about taking the blame for his horrendous Memorial Day performance.
Bohm, who missed a pair of ground balls hit directly at him, said, "There's just going to be days where you straight up suck. Everybody's human, nobody's immune to it."
He also called baseball "a hard game" that "will humble you." He said he's not going to panic about his bad day and take extra fielding practice to correct it. Instead, he believes the best strategy is to simply forget about it and move on.
This is Bohm's fifth MLB season in a career that's been full of ups and downs, so he knows how to deal with failure at this point. Errors and strikeouts are just part of the game, so dwelling on them usually isn't constructive.
Still, Bohm has now made three errors over his past two games. If he makes another one soon, he may want to think about taking those extra grounders after all.