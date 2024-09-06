Philadelphia Phillies’ Stars Called Definition of ‘Steady Core’ in New Rankings
The Philadelphia Phillies’ core group of players soared into the Top 10 of ESPN’s rankings of the best cores in baseball.
The Phillies were No. 5 in the latest rankings, the third straight year the site has put the rankings together. Philadelphia was No. 15 last year and was No. 8 in 2022.
ESPN used a couple of different factors to create the rankings. Teams received a higher ranking for the number of players each has under team control for at least the next two seasons. That can be pre-arbitration players, arbitration eligible players, veterans under long-term deals or prospects that haven’t reached the Majors yet.
The other is ranking the players in three categories based on WAR (wins above replacement). Elite players were defined a WAR of 5+ or more. Plus players were defined by players with a WAR between 3-5+. Solid players had a WAR of 1.5-3+ or those that are lower end starters or role players.
The Phillies had two elite players — pitcher Zack Wheeler and first baseman Bryce Harper.
Wheeler has been one of the best pitchers in the National League the past few years and is making a case to win his first Cy Young this season. He signed a long-term extension with the Phillies in the offseason, one that will make him and Aaron Nola the franchise’s 1-2 punch in the rotation for at least three more years.
Harper is a two-time NL MVP, a former NL Rookie of the Year and an eight-time All-Star.
After that, the Phillies have four players listed on the plus tier — shortstop Trea Turner, Nola, third baseman Alec Bohm and left-handed starter Cristopher Sanchez.
Turner was the team’s huge free agency acquisition two years ago and in spite of an injury that derailed him for a month, he’s put together a tremendous offensive season for the Phillies. Bohm not only went to the All-Star Game for the first time, he was voted a starter at third base and participated in the Home Run Derby. Sanchez has been a valuable piece of the rotation and is having, arguably, his best season as a starter.
A dozen Phillies were listed on the solid tier, including Major League players like outfielder Brandon Marsh, infielder Bryson Scott, relievers Matt Strahm and Orion Kerkering. Prospects like pitcher Andrew Painter, shortstop Aidan Miller and outfielder Justin Crawford were also listed.
ESPN called the Phillies core “… the definition of a steady core,” even though the majority of it is comprised by players that are 30 or older. If the Phillies win a World Series this year, the franchise’s leadership is unlikely to care about that.