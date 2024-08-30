Philadelphia Phillies Stars Engaged in Exciting Stat Races
The Philadelphia Phillies have one of the most stacked rosters in all of baseball and that is highlighted when looking at how their roster stacks up in some exciting stat races down the stretch.
MLB's Manny Randhawa put together a list of some of the best stat races in the MLB with the last few series' of the season coming up. There are a lot of Phillies players that come up in the National League.
One of the closest players is pitching staff ace Zack Wheeler, who sits in second place behind Atlanta Braves star Chris Sale in ERA. Through 26 starts this season, Wheeler has worked a 2.74 ERA, which is just 0.16 behind Sale.
There are a couple of good offenses left on the Braves down the stretch of the season so it's not impossible that their southpaw could have an off night and give the Phillies star the lead.
What's less likely, is that the Atlanta ace leads in wins, which he has three more of than any other pitcher in the NL. Wheeler and fellow Philadelphia starter Aaron Nola sit at 12 wins in a tie with a couple of other elite pitchers. They're the only teammates to be listed, though.
Reliable shortstop Trea Turner has a real shot at the batting average crown despite sitting at third right now. Another Braves star is stealing the shine currently as Marcell Ozuna sits at .309. Turner comes in at .305.
The 31-year-old has picked things back up with a .352/.379/.482 slashing line over his last 13 games. He'd likely be in first place if he hadn't such a cold stretch that saw him slashing just .165/.200/.220 over 21 games.
If he keeps going at the pace he has been over these last couple of weeks, he could absolutely finish in first place.
A bit of a longer shot, but one still worth watching, slugging third baseman Alec Bohm is still gunning for the lead in RBI. Once again, Ozuna sits with the NL lead with 98. Bohm has 89.
The once top prospect had one of the best starts in the history of the franchise with a .366/.438/.598 slashing line over his first month. His RBIs took a huge hit in July when he drove in just five runs over 24 games. He picked it back up a bit in August, but if he had kept up even a bit of a consistent pace, he would have likely had the lead right now.