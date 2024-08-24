Philadelphia Phillies Starting Rotation Will Carry Them Through MLB Postseason
The Philadelphia Phillies hit a few rough patches in the second half of the 2024 MLB season. They have only a six-game lead over the Atlanta Braves in the National League East standings, but they are a virtual lock to make the postseason.
Something catastrophic would have to occur for the Phillies to not be postseason-bound. Their postseason odds currently sit at 99.8 percent. The only team higher in the majors with a higher percentage is the Los Angeles Dodgers, who are at 100 percent.
What has gotten Philadelphia to this point? Many people would point to their star-studded lineup headlined by All-Star Bryce Harper. Trea Turner and Kyle Schwarber both continue to play at a high level and Alec Bohm has had a breakout 2024 campaign.
But, it is their starting pitching that is their biggest strength. They are going to be able to go toe-to-toe with whoever they are matched up with given the elite arms anchoring the rotation and depth behind them.
Atop that rotation is ace Zack Wheeler, who remains underrated despite his continued dominance. He is going to be in the running for the Cy Young award, and if he is fortunate enough to win, he will finally get his due.
“Since 2020, he leads all starters in both bWAR (more than four wins better than Gerrit Cole) and fWAR (two wins better than Corbin Burnes). His postseason performance the past two Octobers speaks for itself: 2.42 ERA across 11 starts. If you're picking a starter for a big game, he's the guy you want out there,” wrote David Schoenfield of ESPN.
Getting Ranger Suarez back healthy is imperative to the starting rotation remaining a strength. It is most important he is ready to go for the postseason, as plenty of options exist to get through the regular season.
Aaron Nola has been a workhorse yet again behind Wheeler. Christopher Sanchez has taken his production to another level, building on his solid 2023 season, stepping up because of injuries. Along with Suarez, the Phillies have also been without Spencer Turnbull and Taijuan Walker for stretches of the season.
If all of them are back in the mix before the regular season ends, manager Rob Thomson has no qualms about turning to a six-man rotation. If you are performing at a high enough level, you should be rewarded with opportunities.
Philadelphia needs them to continue pitching at a high level with the bullpen faltering in recent weeks. If the relievers can get back on track, it would not be a stretch to say the Phillies have the best pitching staff top to bottom of the playoff contenders.