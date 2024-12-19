MLB Insider Doesn't List Philadelphia Phillies Among Suitors for Alex Bregman
Coming into the offseason, the feeling around the Philadelphia Phillies was "when" they were going to make a move, but after the only notable deal made to date has been a one-year agreement with reliever Jordan Romano, that has now turned into "if" they are going to make a move.
It wouldn't be unprecedented for them not to do anything.
Last winter, the Phillies re-signed Aaron Nola and extended Zack Wheeler, but signing Whit Merrifield was their only addition of note, which turned out to be an epic disaster.
Philadelphia can't do that this time around, especially after they were eliminated from the playoffs by the New York Mets, who then turned around and handed Juan Soto the richest contract in the history of sports.
In terms of the arms race, the Phillies are behind.
They can still make a splash based on some of the free agents still available, and perhaps there would be no greater move they can make than to hand superstar third baseman Alex Bregman a monster contract to man their hot corner for the foreseeable future.
He would be a fantastic addition, and if Philadelphia is truly serious about capitalizing on this championship window, then this should be one of the additions they make.
Not only is he a two-time World Series winner who would bring that pedigree to the clubhouse, but he's also one of the best players in Major League Baseball who has a career slash line of .272/.366/.483 with a 132 OPS+, 191 home runs and 663 RBI across his nine years and 1,100-plus games.
But, it doesn't sound like this is a move that's on the radar of the Phillies.
According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, Philadelphia isn't one of the teams that is interested in signing the free agent.
"Other clubs in on Bregman to varying degrees include the Red Sox, Mets, Tigers and Blue Jays," he says after also mentioning the New York Yankees and Houston Astros.
That's disappointing to hear for Phillies fans, and it also points to the momentum building that they might just hold onto Alec Bohm after searching for trade suitors throughout the offseason so far.
If Philadelphia isn't interested in Bregman, then that poses the question on what their splash is going to be.