Philadelphia Phillies Superstar Predicted to Represent Team USA in 2028 Olympics
The Philadelphia Phillies are fortunate to have a player like Bryce Harper on their roster. The 31-year-old has made a strong argument to be the best player of the past decade, as he's produced every step of the way. A two-time MVP Award winner, Rookie of the Year, eight time All-Star, and much more, the only thing left for Harper to accomplish in his career is a World Series. Hopefully, that's in a Phillies jersey.
He's signed until 2031, so the chances of him leaving Philadelphia seem low. However, things happen around baseball, and it's always possible that he could ask out, or the team could simply head in a different direction at some point if they aren't contending for a World Series any longer.
That doesn't look like it's going to be the case, but anything is possible.
On a more positive note, Harper has continued to be one of the top players in the game this year. Switching over to first base, he's done his job offensively, which is all the Phillies have to worry about.
When he's swinging the bat at a high level, the rest of the offense gets going. He understands that.
While winning a World Series is the last thing he has to do in his Major League Baseball career, there's a chance that Harper will have an opportunity to win a gold medal.
Major League Baseball is expected to allow its players to play in the 2028 Olympics, and Dayn Perry of CBS Sports predicted that Philadelphia's superstar will make the team as a designated hitter.
"Harper, like Judge, is a bit of an 'emeritus' selection that reflects his stated excitement about the prospect of playing in the Olympics. Also like Judge, he's still a very potent hitter, and decline is never linear for the greats. In other words, this Vegas kid still figures to be a middle-of-the-order sort by the time it's time to compete in L.A.
"Having towering figures like Harper and Judge say they'd love to be a part of it builds 'participatory momentum,' if you will, which makes it more likely that other big names will sign on."
Harper has already represented his country multiple times. As an amateur, he played for the 2009 18u National Team and the 2008 16u National Team. He won a gold medal with the 2009 18u USA Team at the CAPBE "AAA" Pan Am Junior Championships in Venezuela. He also won a gold medal at the COPABE Pan AM "AA" Championships in Mexico with the 16u team.
An Olympic gold medal would be the first of his career, which should interest Harper, who'll be 35 in 2028.