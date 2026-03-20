Why Phillies Aligned Season-Opening Rotation The Way They Did

Phillies manager Rob Thomson finally revealed the order of his season-opening rotation, telling reporters Friday in Clearwater that Cristopher Sanchez will start on Opening Day and be followed in the first series by Aaron Nola in Game 2 and Jesus Luzardo in Game 3.

Taijuan Walker will start the fourth game of the season and rookie Andrew Painter will make his MLB debut in Game 5.

The Phillies open up at home with three-game series against the Texas Rangers and Washington Nationals. The Phils already knew they'd be facing Nate Eovaldi on Opening Day, the sixth such start for the Rangers right-hander. They'll likely see Jacob deGrom in the second game.

The obvious choice

Sanchez was long assumed to be the Phils' Opening Day starter after a dominant 2025 season in which he pitched 206 innings with a 2.50 ERA and staggeringly impressive walk, strikeout, home run and groundball rates. It was strong enough for him to finish second to Paul Skenes in National League Cy Young voting.

The only uncertainty came over the schedule of the World Baseball Classic. Sanchez pitched twice for the Dominican Republic, in its opening win of pool play against Nicaragua and in its quarterfinal win over Korea. He struggled in the first outing and was lights-out in the second.

The Phillies had three members of their rotation pitch in the WBC, with Aaron Nola dominating for Italy and Taijuan Walker giving Mexico a scoreless start in pool play. It was an unusual month of March for them with so many key arms away from camp for several weeks, but they got everyone back to Clearwater in time to continue their ramp-up for the regular season.

This group will get a good amount of rest over the season's first few weeks. If nobody is skipped, a Phillies starting pitcher will have at least one extra day of rest in 19 of the first 20 games, all except April 8 in San Francisco.

Rotation alignment

While Luzardo may be ahead of Nola in a playoff rotation, it makes obvious sense for the Phillies to split up their lefties, Sanchez and Luzardo, with a right-hander like Nola. And they should be feeling good about Nola after a thoroughly impressive spring in which he pitched with more velocity than he's had in years in the months of March or April.

Nola's fastball maxed out at nearly 95 mph in the World Baseball Classic. Not bad for a pitcher whose heater has averaged 91.4 for his career in April.

For Walker and Painter, the Nationals are a soft landing. Washington is expected to be one of the worst teams in Major League Baseball again this season. The Nats' lineup leaves a lot to be desired. There's CJ Abrams, James Wood, Keibert Ruiz, Luis Garcia Jr. and then a bunch of players who wouldn't be in most other teams' starting nine.

Painter is coming off a confidence-building spring in which he allowed three runs and nine baserunners over 11⅔ innings. It took him a few outings to strike hitters out, but even in the first two he induced a handful of broken-bat jam-jobs.

Baseball's best staff?

The Phillies' rotation doesn't just have a chance to be elite in 2026, it could be the best in baseball, especially once Zack Wheeler returns. Wheeler is charging toward a potential mid-April return.

What starting five can compete with Wheeler, Sanchez, Luzardo, Nola and Painter/Walker?

It's a rotation with tons of experience, different offspeed weapons and even some upside in the form of Painter's rookie year and a potential bounce-back for Nola.

"Anytime you have a good starting pitcher going out there who can set the tone, it gives you a better chance to win that particular game," Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said at the press conference to announce Jesus Luzardo's five-year, $135 million contract extension.

"For me, I've always felt when you go out there daily and you look at who's on the mound — it doesn't always work this way — but do you have the edge or not? I really like having the edge when you look at the guy out there versus the other club's. And normally, it works out for you in the long haul when you work percentages."