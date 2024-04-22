Philadelphia Phillies Superstar Prospect Continues Raking in Minor Leagues
The Philadelphia Phillies have been able to find their offense a little bit on their home stretch after early parts of the season saw a concerning output.
Really, it was only a matter of time before this star-studded lineup began hitting at a high level.
After completing two sweeps in a row before they hit the road for 10 games, the Phillies sit with a 14-8 record, one back of first place in the NL East.
Philadelphia is in their championship window right now, so they are a few years away from calling up some of their top fielding prospects to their Major League roster, but it's still smart to monitor the farm system and see who is performing well.
One who has been turning heads to start the minor league season is their No. 3 overall prospect Aidan Miller.
The Phillies took him out of high school with their first round pick in 2023. He played 10 games at the Single-A level that year after getting 10 in rookie ball, but he struggled a little bit at the higher level when he went 8-37 with two extra-base hits and 10 strikeouts.
That has not been the case this season.
Miller is slashing .318/.367/.545 with two home runs and nine RBI across 10 games.
Many people across baseball and within the organization believe that he will become the third baseman of the future in Philadelphia.
This year will be his first full professional season, so it will be a great opportunity to see how he progresses at Single-A with the possibility of getting promoted if he performs well.
Right now though, they're just happy that Miller is producing.
"We're excited he got off to a good start. We think he's a good player. Aidan believes he's a good player. Aidan is one of those guys who's talented, he really wants to be good, he's going to do everything he can to be good. It's a very good blend for a young kid who's as talented as he is," Phillies hitting development director Luke Murton told Todd Zolecki of MLB.com.
There's a good chance that the 19-year-old will turn into the No. 1 prospect in their farm system as the two above him, pitchers Andrew Painter and Mick Abel, are expected to make their Major League debuts within the next two years.