Philadelphia Phillies Superstar Prospect Earns Promotion to Double-A
Things are happening for the Philadelphia Phillies on the Major League diamond, and on their farm.
It's an exciting time for this franchise as they not only have an MLB roster filled with superstar talent that shows no signs of going away anytime soon, but they also have done an excellent job of rebuilding their pipeline and focusing on developing homegrown stars.
While it's going to be a while before many of the top minor leaguers get promoted to The Show, there are some who could be factors for the Phillies as early as next season.
One prospect who is going to take a bit more time developing before he earns the call to Philadelphia is their superstar Aidan Miller.
Selected No. 27 overall in the 2023 draft out of high school, the Phillies truly believe they have a special talent on their hands, and at 20 years old, the third baseman has already started his climb through their pipeline.
According to Chase Ford of MiLB Central, Philadelphia is promoting Miller to their Double-A affiliate.
In his first full season of professional baseball, he started out with their Single-A team before earning a promotion to the High Single-A level after 39 games.
Now, the future star is going to end his year in Double-A, a rapid ascension that is the result of him slashing .265/.373/.460 with 11 homers, 45 extra-base hits and 58 RBI across 97 total games.
The fact Miller even fell to the Phillies on draft day is a stroke of luck considering the talented teenager had a broken hamate bone in his hand that pushed him down some boards.
Still, that was a risk Philadelphia was more than willing to take after he had won MVP of the Under Armour All-America Baseball Game and the Home Run Derby in 2022.
Miller could very well be one of the next stars for the Phillies in a few years.
Andrew Painter was widely regarded as the best prospect in this pipeline since being taken in the 2021 draft, and even though the star pitcher has been sidelined because of Tommy John surgery, it's no fluke that Miller is now ranked No. 1 in their farm system.
It will be interesting to see how he does against Double-A pitching to close out the season, but he almost certainly will start at that level in 2025 with the chance he gets bumped up again to being just one call away from The Show.