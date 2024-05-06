Philadelphia Phillies Superstar Underplays Team's Hot Start
On the field, Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper is one of the most emotional players in the game. He's not afraid to wear his heart on his sleeve and express his excitement, frustration, or whatever else he's feeling.
Off the field, however, it's usually a different story. Harper comes across as much more reserved in interviews with the media, seemingly holding back the type of energy that radiates from him during a game.
Harper remained contained and composed during his postgame interview after the Phillies' 5-4 win over the San Francisco Giants on Sunday Night Baseball. It was Philadelphia's fifth straight win overall and ninth consecutive victory at Citizens Bank Park, improving the team's record to an MLB-best 24-11.
One would have expected Harper to be more enthusiastic given his team's stellar play, especially after swatting a three-run homer on national TV. Instead, Harper was all business and didn't let himself get caught up in the moment when asked about the Phillies' impressive run.
"Obviously games in April mean a lot, but we've got to stay consistent with the way we play, and we've got to be consistent throughout the whole season, not just April, May, August or September or whatever," Harper said. He also emphasized that baseball's a long season with highs and lows, so staying consistent and playing quality baseball for 162 games is paramount.
At 31 years old and in his 13th MLB season, Harper has developed a veteran's mindset. He wisely understands the importance of keeping hot and cold streaks in perspective, especially early in the season when there's still so much baseball left to be played.
Harper also knows it's not how you start that's important, but how you finish, especially after falling agonizingly short of a World Series ring the past two Octobers.
If Harper is excited about his team's best start since he arrived in Philadelphia in 2019, he's not showing it. His focus, drive and intensity make him one of the best players in baseball, and he knows full well that World Series trophies aren't handed out to the best team in May.